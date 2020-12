WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – John Snyder, 46, has been charged wtih forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

Snyder allegedly touched a 16-year-old female at his Waverly residence in August of 2020.

Snyder was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $250.00 cash / $2500.00 bond.

Snyder is scheduled to appear in Chemung Town Court at a later date to answer the charge.