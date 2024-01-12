WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly man who was arrested back in December in connection to the non-fatal fentanyl overdose of his 8-month-old child has been extradited and arraigned.

According to the Waverly Police Department, Timothy R. Henry, 49, was extradited from the Bradford County Jail in Pennsylvania to Waverly, New York, to be arraigned in the Village of Waverly New York Justice Court, on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Henry was formally charged with felony assault in the second degree, felony reckless endangerment in the second degree, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor reckless endangerment in the second degree.

These charges stem from an incident that occurred back in October when someone called 911 to report that an 8-month-old infant was in severe respiratory distress. After being transported to the hospital, treatment and an investigation found that the infant had fentanyl in her system. After the incident was investigated by the Waverly Police Department, Child Protective Services, and the New York District Attorney’s Office, charges were filed against Henry, who was arrested on Dec. 19.

Henry was arraigned without incident, with his cash bail set at $25,000. He was then sent to the Tioga County Jail in Owego to await further legal action.