ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Waverly man is facing more than 20 felony charges for allegedly stealing over $18,000 in forged deposits and purchases from stolen checks.

Andrew Vanderpool, 28, was arrested by Athens Township Police following an investigation into stolen checks starting back in August of 2021. According to the criminal complaint, a man with an account at C&N Bank reported in early December that his bank statements showed several transactions he didn’t remember making, totaling a loss of $22,150 beginning in October. The man said the checks were stolen back in August or September, but he didn’t know where they were stolen from.

Later that month, the man allegedly received a letter from QVC with two of the stolen checks. According to the man, QVC confirmed that Vanderpool had tried to purchase $3,172 worth of products, but the checks were flagged in QVC’s system “due to being unable to verify the funds with the bank”, the criminal complaint said.

Four days later on December 20, Vanderpool agreed to talk to Athens Police but denied having any involvement with the stolen checks. However, the next day, police said that Vanderpool spoke again and told officers that someone else brought him multiple checkbooks, and Vanderpool allegedly told the person to open an account and cash the checks. Vanderpool said he tried to cash several of the checks himself after the person stole his wallet and disappeared.

The affidavit from Athens Police said officers later confronted Vanderpool and told him his story didn’t add up “As all the transactions and attempted cashing of the stolen checks are all coming back to him.” The criminal complaint said Vanderpool eventually admitted that the checks were accidentally delivered to his father’s house where he gets his mail delivered. He allegedly told police “that he lied because he was afraid of the consequences”, the affidavit said.

Police determined that between October 27 and December 9, Vanderpool allegedly forged 20 checks totaling $18,522.46, though the total loss in the victim’s bank account showed more than $22,000. Vanderpool also allegedly forged a $300 check for someone else and later sent more than $4,500 to a person through Zelle, asked them to withdraw the money and give it back to him in cash.

Vanderpool was charged with 20 counts of Forgery (a 2nd-degree felony). He also faces charges of Theft of Property Delivered by Mistake, both a felony and misdemeanor count of Receiving Stolen Property, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, and False Records to Law Enforcement Authorities.

Vanderpool was later released, according to the magisterial district court.