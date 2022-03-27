VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) — An afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Waverly man in the town of Van Etten on Saturday, police say.

Around 4:11 p.m. state police in Horseheads conducted a traffic stop on State Route 34 in Van Etten.

Police identified Craig M. Carman, 43, of Waverly, to be the operator of the vehicle.

Carman was found to have an active warrant out of the village of Horseheads, as well as a suspended New York driver’s license.

Police say that during a safety search there was an unknown substance found on Carman. He was then transported back to New York State Police in Horseheads.

Carman was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, he was given appearance tickets to return to court in April.