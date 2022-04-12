WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been arrested for threatening a Postal Carrier with serious physical harm and threatening to murder two Waverly Police Officers, according to the Waverly Police Department.

David Harford, 44, allegedly threatened to murder two Waverly Police Officers who were lawfully approaching his home during a police investigation on April 7. He retreated to his home and refused to cooperate with the investigating officers.

On April 9, Harford allegedly threatened a US Postal Carrier with “serious physical harm” while the postal carrier was on his mail route.

Harford was arrested on April 10 on warrants for terroristic threats and menacing following an investigation into the recent neighborhood disturbance calls on Tracy Road in the Village of Waverly, N.Y.

Horford was arrested on April 10 and taken to Tioga County, New York CAP Court for arraignment and to await further legal action. He was taken into police custody at his home without incident.

He is charged with felony Terroristic Threats and Menacing, a misdemeanor.