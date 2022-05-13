(WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration for two years after he was arrested in connection to a 2021 kidnapping incident, according to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.

Taren Klumpe was sentenced to 1 year in the Chemung County Jail for Unlawful Imprisonment and 1 year in jail for Petit Larceny. The sentences will run consecutively. Klumpe was originally arrested on the charge of kidnapping in the 2nd degree.

He was originally arrested on June 6, 2021, after State Police from Horseheads dispatched to a reported kidnapping in progress involving a vehicle on Interstate 86. A traffic stop was conducted on two vehicles in which Klumpe and three other men were arrested.

According to the original report, the victim was located safely, declined medical attention, and was later released.