Waverly man sentenced on drug charges

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Miley DelaCruz of Waverly was sentenced to one to five years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, as well as fines of $2,500, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

DelaCruz was arrested as a fugitive from justice in June 2019 after a suspicious vehicle complaint in the Town of Erin.

Delacruz was arrested by deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s office on the Fugitive From Justice charge and was arraigned in Chemung County Court. Delacruz was remanded to the Chemung County Jail and extradited to Pennsylvania.