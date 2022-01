WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspected purse snatcher from over the weekend.

Waverly Police posted a photo of the suspect on January 22. Police said the suspect is a man.

The Department said that a woman’s purse was stolen at the Waverly Dollar General around 12:44 p.m. on January 20. Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Waverly Police Department at 607-565-2213 or 607-565-2836.