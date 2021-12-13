Waverly woman arrested for DUI with two children in the car

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Waverly woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol with two children under the age of ten in the car earlier this year.

Cierra Harris, 33, was arrested by Sayre Police after a report of a car rear-ending another in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Keystone Avenue on July 25, 2021.

Police spoke with Harris and noticed an “overwhelming smell of alcohol”, an open container in the center console, and her fidgety movements. After submitting a sobriety test, Harris admitted to drinking and using Clonazepam, otherwise known as Klonopin.

Police said a 9-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were in the backseat, wearing their seatbelts. The boy reportedly said that Harris only had two Fireballs, but that his step-dad “usually drinks 20”.

Harris was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, DUI: General Impairment of Driving Safely-First Offense, DUI: Controlled Substance – Combined Alcohol/Drug – First Offense, and violating Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages.

Harris’ preliminary trial is set for January 21, 2022 in Sayre.