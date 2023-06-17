BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — A Waverly woman that was arrested during a Bradford County drug bust operation last summer has been sentenced.

Mary J. Pettit, 32, was sentenced to 11 months to 23 months and 29 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility. A 24-month probation supervision term will follow her sentence. Pettit was sentenced for possession with intent to deliver, a felony, and false identification to law enforcement, a class 3 misdemeanor.

Pettit was arrested by Detective Michael Lamanna of the Bradford County Drug Task Force and Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department during Bradford County’s “Operation Jet Sweep” in August 2022. Her offenses occurred on January 1, 2022 and February 14, 2022.