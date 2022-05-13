SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility after her 2021 DUI arrest in which two children were in the car.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Cierra Harris, 34, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation for a term of 36 months for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She will also lose her license for one year.

According to the original arrest documents, she was arrested by Sayre Police after a report of a car rear-ending another in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Keystone Avenue on July 25, 2021.

The arrest report states that police spoke with Harris and noticed an “overwhelming smell of alcohol”, an open container in the center console, and her fidgety movements. After submitting a sobriety test, Harris admitted to drinking and using Clonazepam, otherwise known as Klonopin. Police said a 9-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were in the backseat, wearing their seatbelts.