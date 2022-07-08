BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to interaction in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the offense of simple assault, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office.

Jessica Burgher, 39, of Waverly N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 22 months, and probation supervision for a term of 12 months.

According to the DA’s office, she was sentenced for the offenses of 2 counts of simple assault, a 2nd-degree misdemeanor, and defiant trespass, a 3rd-degree misdemeanor.

The DA’s office says that she was arrested by the Sayre Borough Police Department for incidents occurring on September 13, 2021, and April 7, 2022.