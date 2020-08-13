Wayland man arrested after stolen property found in stolen vehicle

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Isaiah Bingham, 30, of Wayland, was arrested on August 10 by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after he was allegedly discovered with stolen property inside a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a reported trespassing on County Route 70A in Hornellsville and found that the vehicle Bingham was in was not his, and that stolen property was inside the car.

Bingham was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Trespass.

Bingham was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The New York State Police assisted Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies during the investigation.