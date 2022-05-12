WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a Steuben County man after he allegedly tried to run off with a teen girl multiple times in March.

Josiah Lane, 30, of Wayland, was arrested by New York State Police on May 11 after receiving reports of the incidents from late March 2022. According to police, Lane allegedly tried to run off with a 16-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

Police said Lane and the girl tried to leave to make their way to Niagara Falls.

Lane was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class-A misdemeanor). He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date and released.