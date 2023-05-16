WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested following a domestic dispute in the Town of Wayland.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew T. Losey, 40, was arrested following a report of a domestic dispute on May 11. Police say Losey choked a person and placed her in fear for her life. Police also say that Losey placed a child under the age of 17 in jeopardy and damaged property. Losey also resisted arrest.

Losey has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest. He was released after being arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court.