WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland man is facing multiple charges after three separate incidents that occurred in Wayland at the end of September and the beginning of October.

According to the New York State Police, Duane C. Cansdale Jr., 30, was arrested on Sept. 29 after a fire, on Sept. 30 after violating an order of protection and injuring a dog, and on Oct. 1 after violating another order of protection.

Police say Cansdale regularly started open fires for warmth on the floor of his trailer located at 1790 state Route 63 in the Town of Wayland. The trailer caught fire on Sept. 29, and Cansdale fled the scene before the Wayland Fire Department and police arrived.

The next day, Cansdale was involved in an altercation at a residence in the Village of Wayland. According to the New York State Police, Cansdale went to a residence where a stay-away order of protection was in effect against him, got into an argument with the resident, and physically took a dog from the residence. When New York State Troopers arrived at the scene, Cansdale refused to comply with the troopers and walked away from them with the dog. While walking away from the troopers, Cansdale pulled the dog, who was wearing a choke collar, so forcefully that the dog vomited multiple times.

The following day, Cansdale returned to the scene of the fire with a person who was protected under a stay-away order of protection to retrieve belongings from the burned-down trailer. He violated the order of protection by doing so.

Cansdale is facing the following charges in relation to the incidents that occurred between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1:

Fourth-degree arson (a class E felony)

Fifth-degree arson (a class A misdemeanor)

Reckless endangerment of property (a class B misdemeanor)

Aggravated criminal contempt (a class D felony)

Aggravated family offense (a class E felony)

Aggravated cruelty to animals (a class E felony)

Resisting arrest (a class A misdemeanor)

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (a class A misdemeanor)

Third-degree criminal trespass ( a class B misdemeanor)

Aggravated criminal contempt (a class D felony)

Aggravated family offense (a class E felony)

On Nov. 17, Cansdale was transported to the New York State Police in Bath from the Steuben County Jail for processing. He was then taken back to the Steuben County Jail and is currently being held there while awaiting his next court appearance.