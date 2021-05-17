Wayland man facing weapons charges

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Coty Murphy, 29, was arrested for allegedly possessing and selling illegal firearms.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Murphy’s arrest stems from an investigation of the sales of illegal weapons, which was presented to the Steuben County Grand Jury.

Murphy was arrested due to an active Superior Court Warrant in which he was indicted for the offenses of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E Felony, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

In addition, Murphy allegedly violated a term or condition of his New York State Parole. Murphy was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail due to his parole status.

Murphy was previously arrested in March 2019 as part of a methamphetamine bust involving four people.