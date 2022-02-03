Wayland man makes terroristic threats to DOT employees: NYSP

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats to multiple Transportation Department employees.

Jesse Didas, 43, was arrested in the evening on February 2 after an incident that happened earlier that morning. According to State Police, the NYS Department of Transportation contacted police about a threat Didas allegedly made to several DOT employees at the Kanona DOT complex.

After consulting with the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, State Police arrested Didas and charged him with Making a Terroristic Threat (a class-D felony) and second-degree Aggravated Harassment (a class-A misdemeanor).

Didas was arraigned at Steuben County Jail Centralized Arraignment and later released.

