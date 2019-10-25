Wayland woman arrested for food stamp fraud

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – On October 24, 2019, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina M. MacKenzie 50, Wayland for allegedly using another person’s benefit card issued by the Steuben County Department of Social Services.

MacKenzie was charged with one count of Misuse of Food Stamps, a class A misdemeanor, in violation of New York State Social Services Law. A

MacKenzie was already in the custody at the Steuben County Jail on an unrelated prior charge, and was named in Operation Fall Clean-Up, a large-scale narcotics investigation that resulted in 36 arrests in Steuben County.

MacKenzie was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

MacKenzie was issued an appearance ticket for the misuse of food stamps charge and turned back over to the Steuben County Jail.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services, and the District Attorney’s Office.