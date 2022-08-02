WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland.

Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by her on S. Lackawanna Street in the village of Wayland and telling the tenant to leave.

McIntosh was charged with two counts of Criminal Tampering in the second degree, and one count of Unlawful Eviction, all class A misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket to the village of Wayland Court.