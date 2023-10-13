WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland woman has been arrested following an incident of welfare fraud in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Moranda S. Howland, 27, of Wayland, submitted false documents to the Steuben County Department of Social Services from July 25, 2022, to March 31, 2023. She then received $4,083 worth of benefits that she was not eligible for.

Howland has been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the first degree, a class E felony, and Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D felony. She was summonsed to the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit and the District Attorney’s Office for this incident.