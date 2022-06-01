WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021.

According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony.

The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe containing more than $50,000, from a home, in the Town of Wayland back on November 27, 2021.

Additional information reads that the owner of the safe had died of COVID less than 24 hours before McIntosh was arrested at the scene while taking the safe out of the residence.