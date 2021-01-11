Wayne man arrested for damaging town public property

by: Kevin Gfeller

WAYNE, N.Y. (WETM) – Benjamin M. Webb, 27, of Wayne, was arrested on Jan. 10 for allegedly damaging multiple pieces of public property.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said that Webb intentionally damaged several road signs, a camping trailer, and a digital sign in the Sylvan Beach area of Wayne.

Webb allegedly caused more than $1,500 in damage, according to the Steuben County Sherriff’s office.

Webb was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and was released.

