Wellsboro family tied up during armed home invasion

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A family in Wellsboro was tied up with duct tape during a home invasion early Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The home invasion took place on the 1900 block of Charlestown Road in Wellsboro when two armed men entered the home and duct taped three family members (two adults and a male child) in the living room.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and were armed with guns and a knife.

State Police say that $2,500-2,900 was stolen from a safe in the home and the suspects fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.