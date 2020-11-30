Wellsboro man arrested with drugs, stolen gun in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Austin Patterson, 27, of Wellsboro, was arrested during a traffic stop on SR 328 in Southport after police found drugs and weapons, according to the Chemung County Sheriffs Department.

On Nov. 28, Chemung County Sheriff Deputies stopped a car for traffic and vehicle law violations. Patterson, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly “found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana.”

Police also found a shotgun that was stolen from Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Patterson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a Class C Felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Patterson was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash, $5,000 property bond.