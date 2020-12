One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Jessie Catherman, 26, was arrested for allegedly forging the name of a resident Catherman was caring for in Ashville.

According to New York State Police, Catherman allegedly forged the check in May 2020, which was later cashed by a third party.

Catherman was arrested for second degree forgery in Tioga County Pennsylvania and extradited to New York.

Catherman was processed at SP Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.