Wellsboro woman arrested as a Fugitive from Justice in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Tara Close of Wellsboro was arrested in Chemung County as a Fugitive from Justice.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on July 18 on Charles Street in the Town of Southport. During the stop deputies discovered the Close, a passenger in the vehicle, had an outstanding bench warrant out of Tioga County, Pennsylvania for failing to appear on a lead charge of unlawful taking – movable property.

Close was arraigned as a Fugitive from Justice and remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.