Wellsburg man arrested for allegedly using stolen credit cards

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dylan Goodman, 24, was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly using multiple stolen credit and debit cards at stores in Horseheads on two occasions.

In November Goodman allegedly stole a purse and spent $7,000 using stolen credit cards, according to State Police. A month later Goodman returned to one of the stores and allegedly used a stolen debit card to spend $600, but the store contacted State Police.

Goodman has been charged with six felonies, including grand larceny, possession of a stolen credit card, forgery, and identity theft.

Bonnie Myers, 36, was also charged with misdemeanor identity theft in connection to the November purchases.

A 15-year-old girl from Wellsburg was charged with misdemeanor charges of identity theft and felony possession of a stolen credit card in connection to both of the incidents.

Goodman was released on the bail reform regulations and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.