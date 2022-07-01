LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Lawrenceville Adult World last month, according to police.

Joshua Tagliaboski, 33, from Wellsburg was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield for the alleged theft. Police said that on June 19, 2022, Tagliaboski allegedly entered Adult World on Route 287 in Lawrenceville, brandishing a gun.

He then allegedly assaulted and threatened the 76-year-old clerk before fleeing the scene with $152 and other miscellaneous items, the police report said.

Police said an arrest warrant was obtained for Tagliaboski through District Court 04-3-01.