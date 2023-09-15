WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been arrested following charges of possessing child pornography.

According to the New York State Police in Horseheads, police received a cyber tip that Scott Landmesser, of Wellsburg, was downloading and sharing sexual acts of children.

A search warrant was obtained, and Landmesser was charged with one count of Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17.

Landmesser has been placed into custody in the Chemung County Jail.