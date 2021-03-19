Wellsburg woman charged with welfare fraud

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Michelle Patchen of Wellsburg was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after a welfare fraud investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Patchen received $3,302.00 in Public Assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

Patchen has been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Patchen was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned next month at the Elmira City Court.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborative effort between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity of Social Services subsidy programs.