Wellsville man charged with choking, assaulting another person

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been charged with assaulting and choking another person earlier this week.

Brandon Campbell, 30, of Wellsville was arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident on December 21.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Campbell choked, caused physical injury to another person and damaged the property belonging to someone else.

He was charged with third-degree Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.