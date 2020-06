WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The West Elmira Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a bike that was stolen on Monday morning.

Police say the bike was stolen around 10:15 a.m. on June 22 in the area of Craige Street and Arcadia Ave.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the picture provided by police is asked to call them at 607-734-2031.