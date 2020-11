ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are investigating a home invasion that happened on Wednesday night,

Police responded to Hillbrook Road at around 9:15 p.m. and are conducting an investigation along with New York State Police.

If anyone in the area has any information or security footage is asked to contact the West Elmira Police Department.

The Elmira Police Department and the New York State Police assisted West Elmira Police during the investigation.