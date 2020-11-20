West Elmira Police release new details on Wednesday home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police have released new information following Wednesday’s v.

Police responded to Hillbrook Road at around 9:15 p.m. and are conducting an investigation along with New York State Police.

Investigators seek information regarding suspicious vehicles or people in the West Elmira neighborhoods that evening in the area of Highland Ave. west to Hendy Ave. and Church St. North to Clinton St.

Anyone who observed people or the depicted vehicles are asked to call The West Elmira PD at 607-734-2031 or The New York State Police at 607-739-8797.

If anyone in the area who has information or security footage is asked to contact the West Elmira Police Department.