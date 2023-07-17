ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – A Westfield 20-year-old has been charged with allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times early this year and sending her to the hospital, according to police.

Travis Madison was arrested and charged on July 6, 2023 in connection to an incident that happened in Wellsboro on February 17. According to the complaint, Madison and the woman provided police with two different stories, and the woman didn’t come forward until June. Madison now faces a total of eight felony and misdemeanor charges.

The criminal complaint filed against Madison said that Pa. State Troopers responded to the Painted Post New York State Police barracks since the woman was in Guthrie Corning. The photos reportedly showed several stab wounds and cuts on her shoulders, face, hands, and arms.

According to police, Madison said that while he and the woman pulled off for several hours on a backroad in Elkland, an “unknown actor” attacked the woman. Madison said he then picked up a knife from the ground and took the woman to the hospital.

However, in June, the woman told police that she had fallen asleep and woken up to Madison stabbing her multiple times, after which she crawled out of the vehicle. Madison then allegedly helped the woman get back in the vehicle and called 911 while driving to the hospital.

The woman said Madison had threatened to kill the woman in January, and during the February incident, threatened to kill both her and himself if she cooperated with police, according to the affidavit.

Police reportedly found a multi-tool with the knife open under the passenger seat of Madison’s car. The blade also had a black hair wrapped around it, the same color as the woman’s, according to the complaint.

Madison now faces the felony charges of Attempted Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Intimidating a Victim. He also faces the misdemeanor charges of Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. He is currently in the Tioga County Prison.