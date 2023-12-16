PORT ALLEGANY BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) — A Westfield man is facing multiple charges five years after police say he sexually assaulted an infant.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Steven Baker, 25, sexually assaulted a female child under the age of one between Nov. 27, 2018, and April 27, 2019, in McKean County. Baker was arrested on Dec. 14, 2023, after an investigation.

Baker is facing the following charges:

Rape of a child, Felony 1

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, Felony 1

Sexual assault, Felony 2

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, Felony 3

Statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, Felony 1

Incest of minor- under 13 years old, Felony 2

Baker is currently being held in the McKean County Jail on $225,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the McKean County Courthouse.