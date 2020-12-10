Westfield man charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – David Kalyan, 58, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after a domestic violence investigation where he allegedly choked and threatened to kill a woman with a handgun.

On Nov. 15, 2020, police say they received a call from a woman who was trapped in a bedroom after a domestic incident. The woman told police that David Kalyan had a handgun and that he was yelling outside of the bedroom.

State Police say Kalyan was found outside the home slouched over and was immediately detained.

Prior to police arriving the woman was able to escape the room when Kalyan went outside. She told them Kalyan had been drinking whiskey since the day before and had become angry. Kalyan allgedly told the woman “I’ll f****** kill you, I lost everything because of you,” and “I will f****** kill you and no one is here to stop me.”

Kalyan then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat, preventing her from screaming for help, and hit her head against the floor several times. At one point he left the room and came back with a black handgun and pointed it in her direction before she was able to hide in the bedroom and call police.

Kalyan was transported by State Police to the Tioga County Prison and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanors for making terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, one county of harassment, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.