Woman allegedly stabbed a man before fleeing from an Altoona motel

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call at Cedar Grove Motel on Thursday morning for a report of an intoxicated male being in a room with a 2-year-old child.

Police report when they arrived, the man was not intoxicated but was a victim of an assault.

Police report that 28-year-old Nichole Rosellea Cuff allegedly stabbed the man in the forearm. He also had cuts on his hands from trying to stop her from stabbing him further.

Cuff had left the scene before police arrived. AMED assisted with treatment of the man.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now