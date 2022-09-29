ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of a robbery at approximately 7:06 a.m.

IPD said that they received reports of Conklin using force against the business’s employees in an attempt to steal property, then fleeing the store. IPD officers were then given a description of Conklin, and she was located in the immediate area of the business.

According to Police, Conklin refused to comply with the Officer’s commands and was eventually taken into custody on W State Street near Floral Ave.

Conklin was charged with Attempted Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Petit Larceny. She was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.

IPD said that any witnesses regarding the incident are encouraged to contact them by the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips