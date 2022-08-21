RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. The police report said that two dogs were left unattended in the vehicle “for an extended period of time.”

The car was not running and the temperature inside was “elevated”, according to police.

Police charged the 24-year-old woman from Lyons, N.Y. with cruelty to animals.