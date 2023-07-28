PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Prattsburgh woman has been arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after burglary charges on July 27, 2023.

According to the Sheriff, Miranda B. Elwell, 29, of Prattsburgh, N.Y., entered and unlawfully remained in a residence where she proceeded to steal property valued at more than $3,000.

Elwell was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.