ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for introducing several illegal items into Elmira Correctional Facility last year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

Cande Coon was Indicted on multiple charges for an incident that occurred on April 23, 2021.

The indictment states that Coon “knowingly and unlawfully” acted with another to bring ceramic razor blades and cocaine into the facility.

Coon is being indicted on two counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.