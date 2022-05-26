ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm Street with the intent to steal property. The indictment further states that on April 29, she entered a shed located on Friendly Place with the intent to steal property.

She was indicted on two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree.