Woman indicted for possession of meth in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for the possession of meth after an arrest made in Elmira last month, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

According to the indictment, Hailey Cadek was arrested on February 14, 2022 for the possession of methamphetamine totaling “one-half ounce or more”, and Clonazepam.

Her charges are listed as:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Last November, Cadek was arrested by New York State Police and charged with Burglary: Illegal Entry with Intent, a class-D felony.

