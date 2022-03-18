ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman is facing charges alleging she stole more than $13,000 from Woodlawn National Cemetery over the course of four years.

Judy Thompkins was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 10 for grand larceny. Court documents said that Thompkins allegedly stole more than $13,000 from Woodlawn Cemetery between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2021.

Thompkins was indicted on one count of third-degree Grand Larceny. Officials didn’t release any more details as to the nature of the crime nor Thompkins’ connection, if any, to Woodlawn Cemetery. 18 News has reached out for more information.