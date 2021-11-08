Woman indicted for welfare fraud; received thousands in benefits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for welfare fraud after she allegedly received thousands in public benefits.

The indictment says that on September 3, 2020 and January 1, 2021, Cara Mortimer failed to report income that she had received.

As a result, she allegedly received more than $3,000 in public assistance benefits that she wasn’t eligible for.

Mortimer was indicted on two counts of first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, third-degree Grand Larceny and third-degree Welfare Fraud.

