STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elma woman has been indicted in connection to an alleged attempted kidnapping by using fraudulent documents to take custody of two surrogate infants.

According to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, MaryBeth H. Lewis, 66, of Elma, appeared in front of the Honorable Chauncey J. Watches in the Steuben County Court following an arrest warrant in connection to a 30-count sealed indictment handed up on Nov. 29 by a Steuben County Jury.

The indictment states that Lewis allegedly submitted false documents and produced fake evidence in an attempt to unlawfully take custody of two infant children born as a part of a fraudulent surrogacy agreement in Steuben County. Lewis has been charged with the following:

Attempted Kidnapping in the second degree, two counts, a class C violent felony

Forgery in the second degree, six counts, a class D felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, five counts, a class E felony

Falsifying Business Records in the first degree, four counts, a class E felony

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the first degree, three counts, a class E felony

Tampering with Public Records in the first degree, three counts, a class D felony

Attempted Tampering with Public Records in the first degree, one count, a class E felony

Perjury in the second degree, four counts, a class E felony

Criminal Impersonation in the first degree, a class E felony

Identity Theft in the first degree, a class D felony

In court, Lewis pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released on instruction to return on February 7, 2024. Complete stay-away orders of protection have been issued against Lewis in favor of the two infants involved. The investigation into this incident was conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the Bath Barracks.