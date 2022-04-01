TROY, P.a. (WETM) — A woman has been sentenced to 57 months to 13 years in prison for five counts of burglary, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Sean Tina Lou Whitmarsh, 57, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after an investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy, P.a on January 29, 2021. According to the sentencing, she will be held in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for up to 13 years.

Whitmarsh has been sentenced on five counts of Burglary, felonies of the first degree, and flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree. She was also sentenced to pay fines of $3000 and restitution of $9490.

The Troy Borough Police Department also arrested Whitmarsh for offenses occurring on March 18, 2021. The department did not release details on the event that happened at this time.