WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Woodhull man was arrested in early December after police say he submitted incorrect records with the social services office and received more than $9,000 in benefits he didn’t qualify for.

According to a release by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Joseph P. Duell was arrested on Dec. 6, after an investigation into Duell receiving $9,166 in social services benefits.

Police say from January 2022 to November 2022, Duell knowingly presented false documents to the Steuben County Department of Social Services with the intent to defraud the department.

Duell was arrested on the charges of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a class E felony, falsifying business records in the first degree, a class E felony, and grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

Duell was released after being processed in the Steuben County Court.